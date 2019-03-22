|
Goldie Small
Endwell - On March 20 Goldie Marshall Small passed quietly from this life after nearly 111 years of bringing happiness into the lives of her family and many others. She had the ability to see the good in everyone she met and to deal with any situation with her unending calm and good humor. She was born the eldest of four daughters of Ernest and Elizabeth Smith at their home in Paris, NY on April 1, 1908. She was predeceased by her sisters Alice, Edna, and Edith. She grew up on the family farm in Paris and attended the one room school there through the eighth grade, and finished high school in Waterville, NY before graduating from the Eastman School of Dental Hygiene in Rochester in 1927. Her brief career as a dental hygienist was ended by the Great Depression when people could not afford dental care. She married Carlton W. Small in 1941 and they moved to New Milford, PA where Goldie lived for the next 70 years. Carlton passed in 1969 at the age of 61. She raised two children who survive her, Marion Wegener (Herbert) of Endwell and Glenn (Jennifer) of Binghamton. She was very active in the community, especially in the United Methodist Church, the Eastern Star, and as the town librarian in New Milford for more than 30 years. She was an avid flower gardener and accomplished seamstress and quilter. In addition to her children she is survived by six grandchildren: Deborah Wegener, Kenneth Wegener (Erin), Brian Wegener (Nikki), Megan Miller (Steve), Steven Small (Sarah), and Allison Lawruk (James). Her nine great grandchildren are Logan Wegener, Jonah Wegener, Gavin, Norah and Ian Miller, Winnie and Jude Small, and Jordan and Nina Lawruk. In her later years, Goldie grew to anticipate and enjoy the visits of all the family children. She was blessed to be able to spend quality time with four of them the day before her passing. Her special niece, Jill, was a faithful correspondent from her home in Montana over many years. At the age of 102 she gave up her car and moved into an independent living apartment at Good Shepherd Village in Endwell where she remained for the balance of her life. She met many new friends and enjoyed their companionship, including the weekly bridge games. A special highlight of her time there was her 110th birthday celebration last April which was attended by her entire extended family and fellow residents at Good Shepherd. We would like to thank the emergency room (Jill) and ICU (Michael) staff at Binghamton General Hospital for attending to her care and comfort in her final hours with the utmost compassion and professionalism. Funeral Services will be held at Central United Methodist Church, 17 N. Nanticoke Avenue, Endicott, Sunday at 1 p.m. Reverend Dr. Michelle Bogue-Trost, her Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Deansboro Cemetery, Deansboro, NY, in the spring. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pratt Memorial Library, 752 Main Street, New Milford, PA, 18834.
