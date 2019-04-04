Services
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Cook Jacobs Ii


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gordon Cook Jacobs Ii Obituary
Gordon Cook Jacobs II

Norwood - Gordon Cook Jacobs II, 79, of Norwood, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Jacobs was born June 24, 1939 in Johnson City, New York to the late Gordon Cook Jacobs Sr. and the late Helena Marie Jacobs. He was also preceded in death by wife, Sharon Lee Jacobs; brother, Robert; sisters, Dolores and Juanita; brother-in-law, James Kilb; son-in-law, Douglas Traver; and grandson, Tyler Traver.

Gordon was a veteran of the US Air Force. He was dedicated employee of the Town of Vestal for 40 years.

Services will be held at Vestal Hills Memorial Cemetery in Vestal, New York at a later date.

Survivors include daughter, Sherrie Traver of Norwood; son, Todd Jacobs and wife Holly of Smithville Flats, New York; grandchildren, Shawn Farthing Scott, Crystie Farthing Cox, Alexander Traver, Nicholas Traver, Michael Blodgett, Jeffery Blodgett, and Jessica Blodgett Palmer; great grandchildren, Willie Scott, Sidriel Scott, Harley Cox, Dyna Cox, Kevin Traver, Ceanna Traver, Austin Traver, Aidan Traver, and Gracelyn Traver.

Memorials may be made to Levine's Children Hospital, PO Box 32861, Charlotte, NC 28232.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Jacobs family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now