|
|
Gordon Cook Jacobs II
Norwood - Gordon Cook Jacobs II, 79, of Norwood, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Jacobs was born June 24, 1939 in Johnson City, New York to the late Gordon Cook Jacobs Sr. and the late Helena Marie Jacobs. He was also preceded in death by wife, Sharon Lee Jacobs; brother, Robert; sisters, Dolores and Juanita; brother-in-law, James Kilb; son-in-law, Douglas Traver; and grandson, Tyler Traver.
Gordon was a veteran of the US Air Force. He was dedicated employee of the Town of Vestal for 40 years.
Services will be held at Vestal Hills Memorial Cemetery in Vestal, New York at a later date.
Survivors include daughter, Sherrie Traver of Norwood; son, Todd Jacobs and wife Holly of Smithville Flats, New York; grandchildren, Shawn Farthing Scott, Crystie Farthing Cox, Alexander Traver, Nicholas Traver, Michael Blodgett, Jeffery Blodgett, and Jessica Blodgett Palmer; great grandchildren, Willie Scott, Sidriel Scott, Harley Cox, Dyna Cox, Kevin Traver, Ceanna Traver, Austin Traver, Aidan Traver, and Gracelyn Traver.
Memorials may be made to Levine's Children Hospital, PO Box 32861, Charlotte, NC 28232.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Jacobs family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 4, 2019