Gordon Henry Burke

Gordon Henry Burke

Towanda, PA - Gordon Henry Burke, 91, died Saturday January 25, 2020 surrounded by his family at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA following a brief illness.

He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Elva Pearl Miller and an infant daughter Margaret.

Born on February 10, 1928 and raised in Binghamton, NY, the son of Henry Burke and Betty Montanye, he was a lifelong resident of Nimmonsburg, NY before moving to Guthrie Towanda Personal Care Home in PA. After graduating from North High School in 1946, he served in the USMC, attended business school and became employed by Miller Motors Car Corp where he retired after fifty years of dedicated service.

Gordon had a passion for fishing and the outdoors, gardening, bird watching, golf and was a devoted NY Yankee fan. He was a loving grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an active member of the Nimmonsburg Methodist Church and a Meals on Wheels volunteer.

Gordon is survived by children, Michael G. Burke of Greene, NY, John F. Burke (Shelley) of Charlotte, NC, Jo Ann Cuddy (Michael) of Towanda PA, grandchildren, Sarah and Jeffrey Burke, Martin Galloway, Adam Heisler, Kayleen Welles (Aaron), AnnaMarie Cuddy, and Ryan Cuddy, 5 great-grandchildren, his brother in-law, Roger Miller of NC, sister-in-law, Ruthie Miller also NC as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting

www.bowenfuner alhomes.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
