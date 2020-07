Or Copy this URL to Share

Born in Norwich Jan 26, 1942. Died in Wooster Ohio on July 5, 2020. His parents were Leroy Messenger and Veronica MacDonald. He is survived by his wife Patricia and their daughter Carrie as well as three sisters. His other Children are Laurie, Debra, David, Darrin, Douglas, Jeffrey and an unknown son as well as many grandchildren. Tom served in the Air Force and was a long haul truck driver. TTB.









