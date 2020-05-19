Gordon V. Geertgens



Montrose - Gordon V. Geertgens, 87, of Montrose, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor. He was born on March 26, 1933 in Franklin, NY to Richard & Florence Geertgens.



He is survived by his wife, Laura, with whom he would have celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in June. Also surviving is his younger brother Merlin, who shares the same birthday. He was predeceased by his 6 other siblings: Gerald, Phyllis (Sis), Iona, Jean, Tracey and Phip.



Gordon's unconditional love for his 5 children, Robin Singer, Gordie, Sherry Thompson (JW), Lori Schuster (Randy) and Tina Bowen, as well as 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, will forever live on in their hearts.



A few of the things that brought him joy and happiness were old western movies, John Wayne, playing pinochle, hunting, John Deere tractors, as well as his involvement with the Central Conservation Club, for which he served as president for 29 years and his special friend, Jaxxon the dog. Nothing compared to his love for family.



His kindness and generosity will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



The family would like to thank The Bradford County Manor's Memory Lane Unit for the exceptional care and support they provided Gordon.



The family held a private service. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



If desired, contributions can be made in Gordon's name to The Central Conservation Club and send to: P.O. Box 148, South Montrose, Pa 18843.









