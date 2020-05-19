Gordon V. Geertgens
1933 - 2020
Gordon V. Geertgens

Montrose - Gordon V. Geertgens, 87, of Montrose, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor. He was born on March 26, 1933 in Franklin, NY to Richard & Florence Geertgens.

He is survived by his wife, Laura, with whom he would have celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in June. Also surviving is his younger brother Merlin, who shares the same birthday. He was predeceased by his 6 other siblings: Gerald, Phyllis (Sis), Iona, Jean, Tracey and Phip.

Gordon's unconditional love for his 5 children, Robin Singer, Gordie, Sherry Thompson (JW), Lori Schuster (Randy) and Tina Bowen, as well as 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, will forever live on in their hearts.

A few of the things that brought him joy and happiness were old western movies, John Wayne, playing pinochle, hunting, John Deere tractors, as well as his involvement with the Central Conservation Club, for which he served as president for 29 years and his special friend, Jaxxon the dog. Nothing compared to his love for family.

His kindness and generosity will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

The family would like to thank The Bradford County Manor's Memory Lane Unit for the exceptional care and support they provided Gordon.

The family held a private service. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

If desired, contributions can be made in Gordon's name to The Central Conservation Club and send to: P.O. Box 148, South Montrose, Pa 18843.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
Dear Laura & family, so sorry for your loss. We are thinking of you. Love, JR, Shirley ,& Dusty Norton
May 18, 2020
All of those wonderful things Gordie loved to do, my mother loved to do also. Must be in the McDonald blood. My family sends its love and hugs to all of you. I know you will miss him everyday. What a great man he was!
Anne Burgin
Family
May 18, 2020
My Uncle Gory was the best! He will always hold a special place in my heart. "Punch it Maud" Fly high with the angels and give my daddy a big hug for me. Hugs and Prayers to the family!
Penny Geertgens
Family
May 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Ida Hanyon
May 18, 2020
All our love to the family. Uncle Gordy will be very much missed. Such a kind & gentle man, we loved him dearly.
Darline & Jason Dorfman
May 18, 2020
All our love to the family. We have many great memories of Gordy. Anita and Dave Van Winkle
Anita and Dave Van Winkle
Family
