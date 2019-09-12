Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
(607) 659-5507
Candor - Grace A. Dence, 92, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Grace was predeceased by her husband, David F. Dence; grandson, David W.; sister, Caroline Pitcher; and brother, Buster Dunham. She is survived by her two children, David "Butch" (Deborah) Dence and Debra Dence; granddaughter, Dawn (Jimmie) Davis, grandchildren, Kelly and Elizabeth Clark and Haley Cates; and sister-in-law, Jean Dence. Grace, with her husband David, were the former owners of Dence's Sunoco in Owego. In retirement, she managed a KOA in Florida. Graveside services will be held on September 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Candor Food Pantry, 1 Water St., Candor, NY 13743 or Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepherd Rd., Waverly, NY 14892. Condolences may be made to Grace's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 12, 2019
