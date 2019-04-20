|
Grace Correll
Binghamton - Our beloved mother, Grace Correll, 91, joined family and friends in heaven on April 16, 2019. Grace was a loving and caring mother, who raised five kids on her own. She was strong, independent and lived life on her terms. She enjoyed Sunday dinners was her family. Grace belonged to many civic organizations and clubs and travelled throughout the county playing pinochle and cards.
She was predeceased by her parents, Floyd and Altha Gardner, son, Richard G. Correll, Jr., grandsons; James Pascucci, Matthew Aton and Eric Zeck, brothers; William, Harold, Donald, Harry, Charles Gardner. Grace is survived by her children; Linda (Charles) Fix, Susan Correll, Sharon "Pinker" (Douglas) Aton, Sheila (Jack) Bryden and Kathy Correll, brothers and sisters-in-law, Henry (Sheila) Gardner, Duane (Jeanine) Gardner, Douglas (Theresa) Gardner, Edith Gardner and Jean Jeavons. She leaves behind seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held 12:00 noon, Monday, April 22, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton with the Reverend Dr. Charles Colton. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of services. Interment will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Grace's name may be made to Lourdes Hospice, 4102 Old Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850 or Saint Jude's Childrens Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019