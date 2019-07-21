|
Grace D. Thomson
Endicott - Endicott - Grace Thomson of Endicott, 90 passed away peacefully on July 18th. She was a graduate of Union Endicott High School. She was predeceased by her parents Leonard and Myrtle LaBelle, brother Charles LaBelle. Survived by Charles Thomson, her loving and devoted husband of 69 years. Daughter Cheryl Thomson, son Scott Thomson, and daughter Lisa Thomson and Fiancé David Hoppe, brother Frank LaBelle (Phyllis), sister Barbara Nestor. Grandchildren, Jennifer Mangino, John & Natalia Conaty, Sarrah Combs, Adam & Stacy Thomson, great grandchildren, Dustin, Julia, Jessica, Matthew, Abbey, Libby, Benjamin and Madison and several nieces and nephews. Grace was happiest at home enjoying gardening, cooking, and listening to music. She enjoyed many years of camping and spending time with family. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church.
The family will receive friends, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. with a mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Endicott. Burial at Riverhurst Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019