Grace Himel Siracuse
1929 - 2020
Montrose, PA - Grace Himel Siracuse, 91, of Montrose, PA passed away at UHS Wilson Medical Center in Binghamton, NY on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Born on June 2, 1929 in Thibodaux, Louisiana, she was the daughter of the late Honore' and Cecile (Thibodaux) Himel.

Grace was raised in a one room, "shotgun" style home on Laurel Valley Planation. When Grace was 7 years old, her mother died at home following a brief illness. She and her six siblings were lovingly raised by her father at a time when the notion of a "single father" was inconceivable. She attended the Laurel Valley Plantation School House through the 5th grade.

As a 13-year-old, Grace acquired her first job peeling shrimp at Blum and Bergeron, Inc. in Houma, LA. At the age of 17, Grace moved to New Orleans and independently supported herself by working at Waterbury's Drugstore until she met her future husband, the late Daniel Siracuse.

After marriage, she relocated to Northeastern Pennsylvania, carrying with her the strong work ethic, tenacity, and resilience garnered as a child growing up on the Louisiana bayou. The majority of her long and full life was spent in Montrose, PA, where she raised four children, refined her English speaking and writing skills, obtained her GED, worked multiple jobs including at Williams' and Acme markets, and provided in-home personal care.

Throughout her life, Grace exuded a gritty determination, which allowed her to enjoy her golden years living independently at the Montrose Square Apartments. She will be fondly remembered as an active, vibrant, and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, embracing each role with an awe-inspiring level of engagement and energy.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Daniel Siracuse, Jr., son-in law, Robert Thomas and five siblings: Pearl, Wilbert, Norris, Ruth, and Bernice. She is survived by her children Michael (Susan) Siracuse, Meshoppen, PA, Judy Thomas, Kingsley, PA, and Fred Siracuse, Montrose, PA, a sister, Gertrude Benoit, Marrero, LA, daughters-in-law, Joyce McHale Siracuse, Montrose, PA, Terri Siracuse, Meshoppen, PA, 5 grandchildren, Jessie Pepe, Binghamton, NY, Andrea (William) Speicher, Crystal Lake, PA, Charles Siracuse, Hayfork, CA, Robert (Shirl) Thomas, Green Belt, MD, and Matthew (Tammy) Thomas, Kingsley, PA, eight great grandchildren, Charles, Caroline, Joseph, Elise, Claire, William, Rohan, and River, nieces, and nephews.

Grace's family will honor her memory privately, with a loving celebration of her life to be scheduled for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Grace's honor to: Laurel Valley Village Store, 595 LA-308, Thibodaux, LA 70301




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 24, 2020
so sorry to learn of Mama Graces passing loved working with her at Williams and the club. Prayers of comfort and peace to her family.
Nina mcCullough
Friend
