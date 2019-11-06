|
|
Grace I. (Abell) Dewing
Warren Center, PA - With her family at her side, Grace Ida (Abell) Dewing, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband Max and their daughter Jean (Dewing) Barker.
She attended school in Warren Center and was a graduate of the Vestal High School. Grace worked at Endicott Johnson Shoes and Grover's Pig Stand. She retired from IBM - Owego following 23 years of service. Survived by children: Kathy Mackechnie; Andy (Sally) Dewing; David (Becky) Dewing; Joan Beckwith; son-in-law Michael (kathy) Barker; 12 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. Her brother DeLeon Jr. (Anna) Abell; brother in law Russell (Ruth) Dewing; a sister-in-law: Alice Abell; numerous nieces, nephews.
A period of visitation to be on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 to 12 pm at the Hope Community Church, Warren Center, Pa. A memorial service will follow at 12 pm. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019