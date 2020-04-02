Services
Grace J. (Salamida) Amorese

Grace J. (Salamida) Amorese Obituary
Grace J. (Salamida) Amorese

Endicott - Grace J. (Salamida) Amorese, 93, of Endicott, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her husband, Martin Amorese; sons, Richard and Robert Amorese; parents, Vito and Guissepine Salamida; sisters and brother-in-laws, Rose and Joseph Guarnieri and Anthony and Antoinette Roma; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joseph and Josephine Amorese. She is survived by her children, Marty (Darlene) Amorese, Donna (Dennis) Dewey and LuAnn Amorese; grandchildren, Stephen (Danielle) Amorese, Nicole (Stephen) Wise, Kim (Rich) Schreiber, Neil Dewey, Aaron (Ericka) Palmer, Rachael Dewey; great-grandchildren, Garden Palmer, Kaci Amorese, Tori Schreiber, AJ Palmer, Austin and Owen Dewey and Zaria Amorese; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was a member of St Anthony of Padua Church and the Alberobellese Club, Endicott. She was a former manager at JJ Newberry's. She and Martin then opened a pizza parlor before retiring. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and her trips to the casinos. She could be found cooking large meals for everyone that would visit. She always looked forward to Thursday night dinners. Recently, she took joy in watching the Game Show Network and Hallmark movies. She will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Friends wishing may make memorial contributions to Mercy House, in memory of Grace Amorese.

Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
