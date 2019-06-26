Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Engard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace L. Engard


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace L. Engard Obituary
Grace L. Engard

Binghamton - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother and nana Grace L. Engard, 92, on Tuesday, June, 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Harold Engard in 2008, sister Janet Tompkins and parents George and Sadie Felske.

She is survived by her daughter Susan Engard, son Douglas Engard, daughter Linda (Gilbert) Trayling and Jill (Robert) Zimmerman; sister June Felo, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; several nieces; 2 nephews and her beloved dog Josh. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton. We would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Binghamton General Hospital Memorial 3 for the care and kindness she received.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, June 28, 2019, 10 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church with a burial to follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at church on Friday from 9am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers kindly consider donations to Willow's Wings Animal Sanctuary, 30 Kay Road, Endicott, NY 13760 or www.willowswings.org
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now