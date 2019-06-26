|
Grace L. Engard
Binghamton - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother and nana Grace L. Engard, 92, on Tuesday, June, 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Harold Engard in 2008, sister Janet Tompkins and parents George and Sadie Felske.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Engard, son Douglas Engard, daughter Linda (Gilbert) Trayling and Jill (Robert) Zimmerman; sister June Felo, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; several nieces; 2 nephews and her beloved dog Josh. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton. We would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Binghamton General Hospital Memorial 3 for the care and kindness she received.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, June 28, 2019, 10 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church with a burial to follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at church on Friday from 9am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers kindly consider donations to Willow's Wings Animal Sanctuary, 30 Kay Road, Endicott, NY 13760 or www.willowswings.org
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 26 to June 27, 2019