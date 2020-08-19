Grace Marie Gifford
Grace Marie Gifford, 96, passed away peacefully on August 17 at Fox Nursing Home, Oneonta, NY following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Grace was born June 20, 1924 to Andrew and Ida (Weyrauch) Wagner. She graduated from Deposit Central School and married William Gifford on May 20, 1944. Married for 52 years, they worked together every day raising their family, creating a beautiful homestead, and building the Crest Knoll herd of Registered Holsteins on Route 8 in Deposit.
She was predeceased by her husband in 1996 and remained in their farmhouse for 20 independent years. A familiar sight in summer was Grace mowing her acre and a half lawn on her Cub Cadet with her beloved Chocolate Lab, Ben, watching from under a shade tree.
In 2016, Grace moved to Unadilla right around the corner from her loving daughter and son in law, Cathy and Dave Johnson, who diligently saw to her comfort until her move to Fox Nursing in 2019.
Grace was a dedicated and contributing member of the Masonville Federated Church. For many years, her strawberry rhubarb pies were a special part of their church suppers.
Grace is survived by her daughters Judy (Richard) Robertson of Trumansburg, Patsy Gifford of Groton, stepson Clayt (Sandy) Gifford of Deposit, and son in law David Johnson of Unadilla.
Grandchildren include Scott (Susanne) Robertson of Buckley, Washington, Richard (Susan) Robertson of Mecklenburg, Joel (Kim) Robertson of Binghamton, Amy (Tom) Planty of Rock Stream, Molly Hill of Gorham, John (Kristen) Robertson of Trumansburg, Shari (Fred) Ploutz of Oneonta, Kelli (Bill) Morgan of Union Springs, Marc (Nicki) Johnson of Guilford, Luke (Janette) Johnson of Unadilla, Josh (Karli) Johnson of Otego, Derek (Erin) Johnson of Unadilla, Katy (Diesel) Hitt of Adams Center, Andy Graves of Charlotte, N.C., and Art (Kailla) Graves of Portland, Oregon. Step grandchildren Stephen (Pam) Gifford, Denise (Rick) Smith, Bill (Carol Ann) Gifford, Vicki (Doug) Tiffany, Dave Gifford, Jane (Pete) Menelly, and Joe (Karen) Gifford.
Thirty-nine great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren also survive along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins as the family continues to grow.
In addition to her husband, Grace was predeceased by her daughter Cathy Johnson, stepson Richard Gifford, Wagner siblings Richard, Jenabel, Lila, Helen, Bill and Tom. Also grandchildren Betty and Gary Gifford.
Special thanks and appreciation to the caring staff at Fox Nursing who saw to Grace's needs the last year of her life much of which was during the isolation of the pandemic. Special thanks also to her caregiver Avis Dalton, who became a special loving friend during Grace's time in Unadilla.
Friends may call Friday, August 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel 21 Main St. in Sidney. All are welcome. Luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Grace's home in Unadilla.
Funeral services are private and burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Deposit.
Memorials in Grace's name are requested to be made to the Masonville Federated Church PO Box 279, Masonville, NY 13804 or to an organization of your choice.
