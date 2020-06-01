Grace Marie Testani



Grace Marie Testani went to be with our Lord on May 21, 2020 after a long illness. Grace was born June 28th, 1950 in Endicott, NY. She lived most of her adult life in New York City pursuing a career as a jazz musician. She graduated from Union Endicott High School where she was class president and always remembered that time and her family in Endicott fondly. In 1972 she graduated from NYU with a degree in psychology.



Grace is predeceased by her parents, Josephine and Albert Testani. She is survived by her brother, Alan, and his wife, Lorraine. She will also be remembered by her niece and nephew, Adele Testani Tongish and Jeffrey M. Testani M.D., and her grandnieces, Alora Tongish, 11, Calla Tongish, 8, Faith Testani, 3, and her grandnephew, Luke Testani, 6.



Grace was a devoted Catholic. She will be buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx. A memorial service will follow at an appropriate time.









