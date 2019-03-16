Resources
3/16/1969 - 2/27/2018

For our son in heaven on his birthday

They say there

is a reason

They say time will heal

Neither time or reason

Will change the

way we feel

Gone are the days

We used to share, but in our hearts

You will always be there

The gates of memories will never close

We miss you more than anyone knows

We love and miss you everyday

Till we meet again always and forever

Happy Birthday our son

Love Mom and Dad
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 16, 2019
