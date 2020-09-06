1/
Gregg M. Scott
1954 - 2020
Gregg M. Scott

Nineveh - Gregg M. Scott, 66 of Nineveh went to be with the Lord & many family members in Heaven on Sat. Sept. 5, 2020 at Mercy House. He was predeceased by his parents, James T. & Audrey (Rose) Scott, brother, Barry Scott and sister, Diane (Scott) Thomas. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends of the Scott Family and his dog "Moe". He was a member of Nineveh Presbyterian Church, an employee of Amphenol in Sidney. He loved nature and wildlife.

Graveside Services will be held in Nineveh Presbyterian Cemetery on Mon. Sept. 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 6 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Nineveh Presbyterian Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
