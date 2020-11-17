Gregory E. Gurney



Gregory E. Gurney passed away November 13th after a short illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Ellsworth and Hilda Gurney. He is survived by his longtime friend, Sherry Macan, his sister Gail Baker and her husband James, brother, Gary and his wife, Marge and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed. No services per his request. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.









