Gregory E. Martinez
Gregory E. Martinez, 62, was called home to meet his Heavenly Father on Monday, March 2, 2020. Greg is now reunited with those who went before him, including grandson Avery Atkinson, parents, Ismael & Sylvelin Martinez, Lynn & Mary Carpenter, his Uncle Boo, along with many other loved ones. Left behind to grieve are his high school sweetheart, Debbie (Carpenter) Martinez, his beloved daughters, Nichole Martinez & Gary Atkinson, Kimberly & Adam Bennett, and his cherished grandchildren Devan Martinez, Kennedy Atkinson, Taylor, Carter, Payton, and Sawyer Bennett, brothers David, Lee, and Paul, sister Melissa, and many special sisters/brother-in-laws, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and many treasured friends.
Greg was born and raised in Binghamton / Windsor, NY. After accepting a transfer in 2005 with LexisNexis, his employer of almost 30 years, he happily settled into being a southern guy in Virginia. Greg enjoyed playing and watching sports - baseball, football, horse racing, golf and watching his grandsons play lacrosse and his girls (daughters, nieces, & granddaughters) cheer. His dedication to the NY Yankees and NY Giants gave him a lifetime of great joy and frustration. For the past 20 years Greg was passionate about painting and the study of creating art. Far above and beyond anything else, Greg loved spending time with his family, especially at the kid's academic and sporting events, celebrating traditions like Sunday drives that ended with ice cream or donuts, attending the spring maple festival, August trips to Saratoga, fall pumpkin farm tours, Christmas tree lightings, "choice night," early morning trips to see the sunrise at VA Beach, and telling the grands he wanted to go to Sears and have booger soup for lunch.
Condolences may be expressed to the Martinez family on Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. at the Town of Binghamton Community Center; 1905 Coleman Road, Binghamton, NY. Greg is finally at rest, we ask that you hold him close, as we do, forever in your heart, mind, and spirit.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020