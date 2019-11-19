|
|
Griffin Thomas Keane
Columbia, MD - Griffin Thomas Keane of Columbia, Maryland died on Thursday, November 14th. Griffin was a senior at American University in Washington, DC. He was on schedule to graduate this December with a degree in finance. Following graduation, Griffin was excited to enlist in the United States Navy where he planned to try out for the Navy Seal program.
In his brief 23 years on our planet, Griffin made countless friends around the world. Griffin's greatest talent was that everyone who knew him wanted to be around him because of the joy he brought into their life.
Griffin is survived by his father, Thomas, his mother, Dana, sisters Sophie and Olivia, grandparents Patricia Riley Keane of Vestal, New York and Kay and David Walker of Kutztown, Pennsylvania, 16 aunts and uncles and 23 cousins.
Griffin loved his family. He was very close to many of his aunts, uncles, and cousins. He loved all sports and was skilled at anything he tried, from basketball, to tennis, to golf, to skiing. He was an excellent club and varsity high school soccer player. He received all-league honors and MVP awards throughout his high school career. Beyond his athletic prowess, Griffin's commitment to his team set him apart as a player.
Griffin also had an amazing curiosity about the world. He travelled extensively, from Central America to many parts of Europe and the United States.
Griffin loved nothing more than sitting at our family dinner table and debating the issues of the day. There's a place at our table that will never be filled. We love him beyond measure.
Griffin's family will welcome visitors at Linden-Linthicum United Methodist Church in Clarksville on Friday, November 22nd from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Services will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church in Ellicott City on Saturday, November 23rd at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Griffin's name to the Navy Seal Foundation at navysealfoundation.org/donate.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019