Guadalupe M. WaleneskyEndicott - Guadalupe M. Walenesky, 87 of Endicott New York went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Miguel and Eustolia Medina, siblings Carlos, Antonia, Concepcion and Beatriz all of Mexico City, Mexico. Guadalupe is survived by her siblings Jorge (Paty) of Mexico City and Cuca of La Paz Mexico. She was a devoted and loving wife who was adored by her husband Paul M. Walenesky, Sr. of 58 years. They were inseparable and loved each other deeply. She was a nurturing and beloved mother to her son Paul M. Walenesky, Jr. (Betty), and her daughter and caretaker Maria Eliza Walenesky Medina. She was a doting and cherished grandmother to Maria Danielle Wilhelm (Kyle) and Adam Hendrick. She treasured her great-grandchildren, Harleigh, Logan, Sonja and Ty. Guadalupe also leaves behind many nieces and nephews across the United States and Mexico whom she was very proud of. We would like to recognize Guadalupe's very special niece and dedicated caretaker Jennifer Grech. Also, family friend and caretaker Michelle Arnold. We can never thank you enough. She had a long career as a secretary and bookkeeper working at Johnson City Anesthesia, Montgomery Wards and Broome County Weights and Measures. She enjoyed Birdwatching, trips to the Finger Lakes Region, Aquatic class at the West Family YMCA, playing her piano and her beloved dog Mikey. She was a strong woman who was the heart and soul of her family and possessed an indomitable spirit that lives on in her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a private family service at the gravesite.