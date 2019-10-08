|
Guy D. Billings
Maine, NY - Our hearts were broken on October 7, 2019 by the unexpected death of our father, grandfather (Bompa), and great-grandfather (Bompop) Guy D. Billings. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Esther and his sister Madeline Wintergrass. He is survived by his daughter Cindy (Alan) Anderson, son Guy Jr. (Sandy) Billings, grandchildren Wendy Dotolo, Alex (Melissa) Anderson, Eileen (Tom) Roddy, and Gary Billings, and great-grandchild Kelly Dotolo. He loved the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. He retired from IBM with 34 years of service. He served as Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 1390 and 82 and a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Johnson City.
Funeral Services will be held at Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, NY on Thursday at 11 am, with Denny White officiating. Burial will be immediately following at the Maine Cemetery, Maine, NY. The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 am until service time at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Guy's memory to Camp Good Days and Special Times Inc, 1332 Pittsford-Mendon Road, Mendon, NY 14506.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019