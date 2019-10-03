|
Guy H. Van Damia
Owego - On Monday, September 30, 2019, Guy Van Damia, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 86.
Guy was born on January 28, 1933 in Erie, PA. He earned his degree from the University of Detroit College of Engineering in 1955, served in the U.S. Army, and retired as an engineer from IBM Corp. in 1990. On May 20th, 1961, Guy married the love of his life Connie and they raised three children together.
Guy loved his tractors and working on automobiles. He was an avid sports watcher who enjoyed his NY Yankees. He had compassion for all animals great and small - most especially his grand-dogs & cats. He will be remembered for being "a jack of all trades", his sarcastic wit and his infectious laugh.
Guy was predeceased by his wife and soulmate Connie, his parents Guy and Helen, his brothers Anthony and John, and his sister-in-law Jeanette. He is survived by his children and spouses; Andrew (Cynthia), Lynn (Sean), and Stephen, his granddaughter Brandi, his siblings; Dr. Donald Van Damia and his wife Patricia of Warren PA, Nicholas Van Damia and his wife Beverly of Edinboro PA, Marilyn Rohan and her husband Gerald of Erie PA and David Van Damia and his wife Gail of McKean PA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private funeral services for family and close friends will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 E. Main St. Endicott. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Guy can be made to your local humane society or animal rescue/shelter of choice.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 3, 2019