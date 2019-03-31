|
Guy Lewis Burt
Johnson City - Guy Lewis Burt, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Johnson City. He was born in Renova, PA on December 15, 1934 to Payson and Grace (Steffy) Burt. He moved to Erie and graduated from Academy High School. He served in the US Army as a Chaplain's Assistant in France and Germany. He married Wilma Hilt on August 25, 1956. He graduated from Baldwin Wallace College and went on to Ohio Wesleyan Seminary at which time he served the Bellville United Methodist Church. While there they adopted a son Payson Christopher. He was ordained in Grove City, PA in July 1963. He served the Summit UMC in Erie and while there adopted a daughter, Alison Denise. Next he was called to serve the Brownville UMC and then the Elm Park Church in Scranton, PA. During his ministerial career other Methodist Churches he served in Pennsylvania were Parish Street and Derr Chapel in Wilkes Barre, Wyoming and Sayre. In New York he served Candor and finally as Associate Pastor at Central United Methodist in Endicott, as he retired from full time ministry. After retirement he also served Wittimore Hill, Meshoppen and Hop Bottom. After 911 he ministered every Wednesday for a long period in New York City. In the flood of 1972 he found housing for the displaced victims in the Greater Wilkes Barre Area. He was also privileged to be a team member for Habitat For Humanity building a village in South Africa with Jimmy Carter. He also served on several volunteer mission project in Haiti and Cuba. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Wilma, his son Payson Christopher, his daughter Alison Denise, and his brother, Payson Burt. He is survived by his sister, Grace (Donald) Snyder, Bath, NY; his sister in law, Beverly Burt; granddaughter, Stacy Roshia, grandson, Joshua Burt and eight great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 6th at the Hilltop Retirement Center, 286 Deyo Hill Rd, Johnson City. A special thank you to the staff of J.G. Johnson.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 31, 2019