H. Dale Held
Manlius, NY Formerly of Binghamton, NY - H. Dale Held (currently of Manlius, formerly of Binghamton), passed away at age 87, on Saturday, July 27th, from a heart attack. He was predeceased by his parents, Christine Delong Held and Henry Held. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ruth Brauchle Held; brother, Richard Held; daughters, Diane Held and Jan (Mark) Woodworth; grandchildren, Daren (Angela) Phillips, Rachel Phillips, Jenna Phillips and fiancé Melissa Adams, Katie (Chris) Orr, Molly (Travis) Huttar, and Carter Woodworth; great-grandchildren, Booker Phillips and Evelyn Huttar; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his friends and the staff at Brookdale Senior Living in Manlius, NY, where he was loved and cared for like family.
Dale was born and raised in Allentown, PA and graduated from Allentown High School. He earned two Bachelor's Degrees at Lehigh University in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering. Dale served in the Army for 2 years during the Korean War. He went on to work at GAF Corporation in Binghamton and Ozalid Corporation in Johnson City, first as a chemical engineer, and later in management; together for a total of 27 years. He ultimately retired after working for 13 years as the Director of the Laboratory of Nuclear Studies at Cornell University. Upon retirement, Dale volunteered with Meals on Wheels of Broome County for many years. A runner for most of his adult life, Dale ran in hundreds of local 5K-20K races and competed in several marathons. Dale was the founder of the Forks XV road race and was the race Director for more than 20 years. He was also an avid gardener; growing vegetables that he shared generously. He was a meticulous caretaker of his lawn and property; a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and he was most proud of his family. He loved the beach, especially Litchfield Beach in Pawley's Island, SC, considering it his home away from home. He was a master shell-finder, a great ghost story teller, an avid sports fan (especially for his Philadelphia based teams), a dedicated athlete (exercising faithfully, including the day before he passed), a lover of camping and the outdoors, the #1 fan of his daughter's and grandchildren's sports and activities. His family and friends will miss him dearly, but he left us with a lifetime of memories and love.
Donations can be made in his memory to the , the or to your local Meals-on-Wheels.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, August 3rd, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Wm. R. Chase Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson, NY. The funeral service will be held at 1 PM, at the funeral home, with burial immediately following in Maple Grove Cemetery in Castle Creek.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 1, 2019