H. Lou Rinker
Afton - H. Lou Rinker, 77 of Afton went to be with his Lord on Sun. April 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his son, Jeff Rinker. He is survived by his wife, Vivian Rinker, Afton, his children, Ed & Dee Rinker, Coventry, Mark & Donna Rinker, Coventry, Michael & Lori Butts, Nineveh, Shelly Butts, Afton, daughter-in-law, Wendi Rinker, Nineveh, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother, Marvin & Joyce Rinker, Washington, brother-in-law & sister, John & Virginia Snel, Afton, sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Eileen & Harold Hanson, Nineveh and also several nieces and nephews. He was owner of Rinker insurance Agency in Afton and was a US Army Veteran. He was a lifetime member of Ham Radio Operators.
Funeral Services will be held at the Harpursville Baptist Church Cumber Rd. Harpursville on Sat. at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Craig Schnurbusch and John Snel will co-officiate. Burial will be in Nineveh Presbyterian Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Harpursville Baptist Church on Sat. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to service. Memorial contributions may be made to: Sock Out Cancer Fund POB 1625 Binghamton, NY 13902-1625. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 17, 2019