Services
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Harpursville Baptist Church
Cumber Rd.
Harpursville, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Harpursville Baptist Church
Cumber Rd.
Harpursville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for H. Rinker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. Lou Rinker


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
H. Lou Rinker Obituary
H. Lou Rinker

Afton - H. Lou Rinker, 77 of Afton went to be with his Lord on Sun. April 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his son, Jeff Rinker. He is survived by his wife, Vivian Rinker, Afton, his children, Ed & Dee Rinker, Coventry, Mark & Donna Rinker, Coventry, Michael & Lori Butts, Nineveh, Shelly Butts, Afton, daughter-in-law, Wendi Rinker, Nineveh, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother, Marvin & Joyce Rinker, Washington, brother-in-law & sister, John & Virginia Snel, Afton, sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Eileen & Harold Hanson, Nineveh and also several nieces and nephews. He was owner of Rinker insurance Agency in Afton and was a US Army Veteran. He was a lifetime member of Ham Radio Operators.

Funeral Services will be held at the Harpursville Baptist Church Cumber Rd. Harpursville on Sat. at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Craig Schnurbusch and John Snel will co-officiate. Burial will be in Nineveh Presbyterian Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Harpursville Baptist Church on Sat. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to service. Memorial contributions may be made to: Sock Out Cancer Fund POB 1625 Binghamton, NY 13902-1625. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now