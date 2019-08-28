|
Halim "Hal" Slilaty
Vestal - Halim "Hal" Slilaty, 80, of Vestal died Sunday August 25, 2019 he was predeceased by his mother and father Mariam and Malhem Slilaty, his brother Naim Slilaty, and his wife of twenty-four years, Ensaf Slilaty. He is survived by his children Ann-Marie Slilaty, Rita and Leonard Pipes, Daniel and Rima Slilaty; his grandchildren Rebecca, Halim, Theresa, Michaela, Nicholas and Elizabeth; his sister-in-law Nabiha Slilaty; his sisters Naime and Malcon Bechelani, Laurice and David Rochard; his nieces and nephews Elveer, Laurie, Michelle, Scott, Michael, Steven, David, Malcon, Naime, Alicia, Beatriz, Loris, Nadia and all of their families; a cousin and best friend Elie "Louis" Ramia along with his son George and Terri-Jo; cousins Essaf, Nassif, Marie, Lina, George and Abe; close friends Isam and Anne Marie Abdelazim and Les and Maruja Lander. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Binghamton and an usher for many years. He was a tailor and sole proprietor of Clothing Science, Inc. with a long established client base in Binghamton and Albany. He was a member of the Middle Eastern Club. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Hal's memory may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019