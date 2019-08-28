Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
corner of Oak and Leroy Streets
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Halim Slilaty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Halim "Hal" Slilaty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Halim "Hal" Slilaty Obituary
Halim "Hal" Slilaty

Vestal - Halim "Hal" Slilaty, 80, of Vestal died Sunday August 25, 2019 he was predeceased by his mother and father Mariam and Malhem Slilaty, his brother Naim Slilaty, and his wife of twenty-four years, Ensaf Slilaty. He is survived by his children Ann-Marie Slilaty, Rita and Leonard Pipes, Daniel and Rima Slilaty; his grandchildren Rebecca, Halim, Theresa, Michaela, Nicholas and Elizabeth; his sister-in-law Nabiha Slilaty; his sisters Naime and Malcon Bechelani, Laurice and David Rochard; his nieces and nephews Elveer, Laurie, Michelle, Scott, Michael, Steven, David, Malcon, Naime, Alicia, Beatriz, Loris, Nadia and all of their families; a cousin and best friend Elie "Louis" Ramia along with his son George and Terri-Jo; cousins Essaf, Nassif, Marie, Lina, George and Abe; close friends Isam and Anne Marie Abdelazim and Les and Maruja Lander. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Binghamton and an usher for many years. He was a tailor and sole proprietor of Clothing Science, Inc. with a long established client base in Binghamton and Albany. He was a member of the Middle Eastern Club. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Hal's memory may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Halim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now