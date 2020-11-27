Hannelore E. Koerner (Schmidt)
Endicott, NY - Hannelore E. Koerner (Schmidt), 82, of Endicott, NY passed away November 26, 2020 at the Mercy House. She was predeceased by her husband, Han-Joachim Koerner (2007), her parents and her 2 sisters. Hannelore is survived by her 2 nieces, Corinna Bouhouch and Marita Truntic, 2 great nieces, Diana and Manuela Bouhouch, 4 great grand nieces, Emily, Laura, Deniz and Domenic Bouhouch, 1 nephew, Ralph Steacker and 1 grand nephew, Benjamin Bouhouch.
Hannelore worked 21 years at Robin Tech in Vestal, NY. (She was known by her co-workers as German Lori).
Hannelore attended First Baptist Church in Maine, NY. Hannelore would like to thank her caregiver, Charlotte Glezen and also her 2 best friends, Lois Lum and Gerry Snavely. A special thank you to Ann Pralet, for also assisting with Hannelore's care and to Pastor Jim, Pastor Bob, Father Clarence, Rose, Barb and Holly for your prayers, calls, cards, food and visits. Hannelore would also like to thank Lourdes ICU and Medical 1, Susquehanna Nursing Home and Mercy House.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Hannelore's name to MERCY HOUSE, 212 North McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760 or FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, P.O. Box 189, Maine, NY 13802.
A special Thank You to Hospice & all the staff at Mercy House for your loving and amazing care, dedication and selflessness! You are all angels and a true example of God's love. Upon Hannelore's request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Condolences may be made to Hannelore's family at WWW.SUNSET MEMORIALSERVICES.COM
. Arrangements are in the care of James Shara.