Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Park Hills Golf Course
Altoona, PA
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Relief Pitcher
Binghamton, NY
Happiness Singler Obituary
Navarre, FL - Happiness (Hughes) Singler, 59, of Navarre, Florida passed away on Sunday July 14 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Altoona Pennsylvania on March 4, 1960 to parents James and Eve Hughes. She graduated from Altoona Area High School and the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Chemical Engineering.

Happy is survived by her father, James M. Hughes Jr., her daughters, Hadley (William) Tisinger and Chelsea Singler, her three granddaughters, Emery, Jordan and Addison, and her three sisters Heather (James) Little, Hope (David) Furrer and Holly (James) Means. She is predeceased by her mother, Eve Hughes.

Happy lived in Binghamton, NY for 30 years where she raised her two daughters. They were undoubtedly the most important part of her life. She worked as a manufacturing engineer, college chemistry instructor and part-owner of Aero Gymnastics Academy. In 2017 she moved to Florida to be closer to her three granddaughters and to fulfill her dream of living at the beach.

Happy loved the beach and spending time with friends and family. Her favorite thing was having sleepovers and going to the movies with her granddaughters; they were the light of her life. Happy's quick wit, compassion for others and positive disposition made her loved by so many. The world lost a wonderful woman with a genuine soul and free spirit. She will be profoundly missed.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 31, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00pm at Park Hills Golf Course in Altoona, PA followed by a private dinner for the family. Additionally, there will be an informal gathering to celebrate Happy's life in Binghamton, NY on Tuesday September 3, 2019 from 5:00-9:00pm at The Relief Pitcher. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Ryan Caspare Fund (fund to benefit childhood cancer), 106 Cherry Point Court Hawley, PA 18428 or to a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 20, 2019
