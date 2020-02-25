|
Harold C. VanHart
Conklin - Harold C. VanHart, 99, of Conklin went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2020. Harold was a proud World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Army Airforce. He was a 66 year lifelong member and past chief of the Conklin Volunteer Fire Department and a regular customer at Jane's Diner.
Harold is predeceased by his wife of 64 years Norma VanHart, his parents Harold and Ethel VanHart, brothers; John VanHart, Robert VanHart, James VanHart, sisters; Doris VanHart, Betty Lou VanHart, Mildred Harding and Jeanette Ransom and son-in-law, Robert Doeberl. Harold is survived by his children; Linda Doeberl, David and Tina VanHart, Daniel and Naomi VanHart, Donald and Carolyn VanHart and Dean VanHart, grandchildren; Todd and Susan Doeberl, Richard and Jennifer Doeberl, Renee and Christopher Hastie, Matthew and Sable VanHart, Michael VanHart, Daniel VanHart, Nathan VanHart, Erin and Ray Rudolph, Erica and Matthew Johnson, Emily and Charles Lattin, Jonah VanHart and James VanHart. Harold also leaves behind his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Donald and Joan Finney, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and good friends from church.
Harold's family would like to thank the staff of the Willow Point Nursing Home for their compassionate and loving care during Harold's stay.
A Celebration of Harold's Life will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Hawleyton United Methodist Church, 901 Hawleyton Road, Binghamton. Family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 am until the time of services. Memorial contributions in Harold's memory may be made to Conklin Volunteer Fire Department, 1034 Conklin Road, Conklin, NY 13748. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 25 to Mar. 6, 2020