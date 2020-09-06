Harold Clifford

Harold Cliffordvestal - Harold J. Clifford 84 of Vestal passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was pre-deceased by wife Patricia H. Clifford, parents Harold J. Clifford Sr. and Mary E. Clifford He is survived by a son Michael J. Clifford, daughter Diane M. Clifford, and significant friend Patricia A. DeRisio. He attended North High School, graduated from Hartwick College and Binghamton University. Harold retired from IBM after 30 years of service and Broome County after 10 years of service. He also served 3 years in the United Stated Marine Corp.Services will be held at the convenience of the family.