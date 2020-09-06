1/1
Harold Clifford
Harold Clifford

vestal - Harold J. Clifford 84 of Vestal passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was pre-deceased by wife Patricia H. Clifford, parents Harold J. Clifford Sr. and Mary E. Clifford He is survived by a son Michael J. Clifford, daughter Diane M. Clifford, and significant friend Patricia A. DeRisio. He attended North High School, graduated from Hartwick College and Binghamton University. Harold retired from IBM after 30 years of service and Broome County after 10 years of service. He also served 3 years in the United Stated Marine Corp.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
