Harold (Ken) Cunning



Cedar Park, TX - Harold Kenneth Cunning, a long time resident of Endicott New York, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 6, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 75 years, Jean, earlier this year. He is survived by son Robert Cunning, daughters Jeaneth Seaver and Susan Rapasadi as well as a multitude of grand, great grand and great great grandchildren. Ken retired from IBM in 1984 after 30 years of service. He was a skilled craftsman and especially enjoyed working with wood. Memorial service pending.









