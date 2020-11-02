Harold G. Slater



Hallstead, PA - Harold G. Slater, 90, of Hallstead, PA was called home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara; also his children, Brenda and Frederick Spear and Stephen Slater and Casey Aldrich; three grandchildren, Kadi, Connor, and Remi; step grandchildren, Fred and Tonya; great grandchildren, Oakley, Margaret, and Eloise; step great grandchildren, Mara, Beau Jr., Haley, Hunter, Cody, Riley, and Layla; and several nieces and nephews, including Earl and Alvin. He was predeceased by his parents, Frederick and May Slater; his brothers, Clarence, Alvin, and Oscar; and his sisters, Alberta and Edna. Harold was a spotter and presser for Davis Dry Cleaners for 20 years, supporting his mother following his father's early death. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict stationed in Germany. He completed his career with the Susquehanna Valley School District, as the Head Custodian. Harold worked very hard at everything he did and was well respected by everyone he came in contact with, including the staff and students. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #6223 and the American Legion Post #357, where he enjoyed horseshoe competitions. Harold was a devoted husband and family man. He adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren and they encouraged his spirit. Words cannot express the enormity of our feelings of loss of such a great man. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Should friends so desire, expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.









