Harold H. Horton, Jr.
Vestal - Harold H. Horton Jr., 96, of Vestal, NY, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019. Harold was born to Harold H. Horton Sr. and Myrtle Anna Horton, February 9, 1923, in Ghent, PA. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Horton and his brother Kenneth Horton. He is survived by his 3 children: Cindy (Julius) Adams, David (Mary) Horton, Brian (Susan) Horton, 8 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Harold served in the US Army during WWII in the 291st Field Artillery Observation Battalion where he received a Bronze Star for displaying unlimited energies and great courage in the face of great difficulties by making the work of the radio section effective. Upon being discharged, he completed his education, graduating with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Clarkson University. Harold worked his entire career as an engineer and eventually owned his own business (Keytronics) until he retired in 2008 at age 85. He was a 73 year member of the Scottish Rite Bodies Valley of Towanda, Williamsport Consistory, 32nd Degree. He traveled the world with People to People enhancing the cultural experiences through friendship and knowledge. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday July 20th at 12:00 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main Street, Endicott with Reverend Lisa Heckman officiating. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Saturday from 11 AM until Service time at 12 PM. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY at a later date. The family requests that donations be made to the at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org in Harold's memory. The family wishes to thank all the dedicated staff at Elizabeth Church Manor who showed him so much care and compassion over the last few years.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 18 to July 19, 2019