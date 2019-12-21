Services
Harold (Harry) J. Wells Jr. passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on December 14th. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Mary "Madge" (McEvoy), parents Harold and Ann Wells, sister Ann and niece Gale (McEvoy) O'Gorman. He is survived by his children and nephews; Mary (Gary) Robertson, James Wells, Michael Wells and Jeanne (George) Korin, William (Sandy) McEvoy, Robert (Jeanne) McEvoy, Tim (Gale) O'Gorman and Thomas (Kelly) McEvoy. Harry leaves 7 grandchildren, 7 grandnieces and nephew and 4 great-grandchildren. Originally from Brooklyn, NY, Harry's love of baseball was born at Ebbet's Field where he watched the Brooklyn Dodgers from the "cheap seats". He learned his engineering skills in the US Navy where he served proudly from 1948-1953. He was later employed by IBM Endicott for 35 years where he participated in building the first computers and taught his fellow engineers the latest technology around the US, Japan and Germany. He enjoyed playing on the IBM softball team. Harry was a longtime member and president of the Choconut Center Volunteer Fire Department. He had a lifelong love of bowling that began on his high school team at St. Gregory's and continued with the Fire Department team. He bowled well into his 70's. He and Madge traveled, taking the family on many camping adventures across the country. After retiring from IBM in 1990, he and Madge fulfilled their dream of seeing Alaska and Hawaii. When not traveling, they "chased" hot air balloons for their friends at Teamworld. Harry was a member of Holy Trinity Church, he was kind and generous to a fault and he will be missed. Service will be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of the family. They wish to thank Mercy House in Endicott, NY for their loving attention and hope you would consider a donation in Harry's name. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
