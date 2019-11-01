|
Harold L. Carlsson
Endicott - Harold L. Carlsson - Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Endicott at the age of 96..
He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Geraldine "Gerry" Carlsson, his children Theresa (David) Marsh of Owego, Neil Carlsson of Venice, FL, Wendy (Thomas Wiggers) Carlsson of Beverton, OR, Gary (Kim) Carlsson of Johnson City, Karen (Paul) Snitchler of Binghamton, Linda (Phillip) Pozzi of Owego, Christopher Carlsson of Endicott, Steven Carlsson of Norwich, daughter in law JoAnne Novicky, sister Carol Putman and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Harold was a graduate of the University of Vermont in 1950 as a Mechanical Engineer, retired from IBM Owego and was a Veteran of World War II, U.S. Army. The family will hold a private burial service at Chenango Valley Cemtery. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019