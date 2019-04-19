|
Harold L. Henry
Horseheads,NY - HAROLD L. HENRY Age 95 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Tuesday April 16 , 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Monday April 22, 2019 from 4-7 PM . Officers and Members of Horseheads Elks Lodge # 2297 will meet at the Funeral Home on Monday at 7 PM to conduct a Memorial Service for our departed Brother. Harold's Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday April 23 , 2019 at 10 AM with Rev. Richard Hubbard officiating. Harold will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY where Full Military Honors will be accorded Mr. Henry. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 19, 2019