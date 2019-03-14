|
|
Harold L. Panzik
Talbott, TN - Harold L. Panzik, age 78, of Talbott, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 surrounded by his family in his home. Harold was born on August 11, 1940 in Binghamton, New York, the son of Mary Handzel and Kenneth Stevens, and grew up with his sister, Barbara Ball of Augusta, Georgia, whom he loved deeply. He was a fisherman, a hunter, a musician, a scientist, an artist, an athlete, a professor, a father, a brother, a husband, a grandfather and a friend. He received his undergraduate degree from Florida State University, and continued his education at the University of Arizona for his Ph.D in Chemistry. He was married to the love of his life and soul mate for over 45 years, Marianna Newsome of Savannah, Georgia. They raised two sons, Steven and David, and a daughter, Kassia. His family grew in love when his children married Shaz, Tezja, and Chris, and he loved them all as if his own. He was loved by all of his family especially his seven grandchildren Hunter, Logan, Shea, Arden, Brody, Anson, and Miles. He worked for the University of Florida in toxicology and later joined SmithKline Beecham, and rose to the ranks of director. He believed in hard work, accountability, and honesty. He was a moral compass for all, and respected a person for the kindness in their heart and the sweat on their brow. He retired to the mountains of Tennessee, where he perfected the art of wine making, and refined his skills as a fisherman. His family and his love is the legacy he leaves behind.
Mass is to be held at 11 am Friday, March 15th, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fleming Island, FL (Outside Jacksonville), with a luncheon to follow. His final resting place will be at San Lorenzo Cemetery in St. Augustine, FL, with a 2 pm burial ceremony.
The family is asking in lieu of flowers to please donate in Harold Panzik's name specifically to the Radiation Oncology department at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, www.utmedicalcenter.org/give-back/donate/ways-to-give
**Specify Radiation Oncology**, or to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Morriston, TN.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home in St. Augustine, Florida is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 14, 2019