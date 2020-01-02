|
Harold (Butch) Lee
Debary, FL - Harold (Butch) Lee of Debary, Florida, born and raised in Binghamton, NY passed away at his home on December 14th, at the age of 60 from complications due to COPD. Butch was a graduate of Binghamton North High School and a former co-owner of Our Little Corner on the east side of Binghamton.
He was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Harold Lee, his brother Jim Lee and his loving companion Dan Dorsey. He is survived by this sister Rosemary Lee Owens and brother in-law Tim Owens. His nieces and nephews, Jackie Goodwillie, husband Tim, Hunter Owens, wife Victoria, Connor Owens and Jennifer Owens. Great nephews and niece Colin, Braden and Genevieve Goodwillie. And his great Aunt Kay Shager and may cousins.
Butch was a fun-loving happy guy, living life to the fullest. He was a great brother and a wonderful uncle. He fought hard over the last 2 years and was never a quitter.
A celebration of life will be held, for family and friends that would like to attend, on January 11, 2020 12pm at the House of Reardon's, 25 Grant Street, Binghamton, NY.
