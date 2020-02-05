Services
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Osterhoudt--Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Osterhoudt--Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY
Great Bend, PA - Harold R. "Happy" Pierce, 72 died unexpectedly on Sun. Feb. 2, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence & Lena Pierce. He is survived by, 5 sisters, Clara Sterling, Carol Van Horn, Millie (Elmer) Hawk, Betty Morrell, Marilyn Johnston, a brother, Clarence Pierce, and also several nieces, nephews and cousins and his beloved kitty, "Smokey".

Funeral Services will be held at the Osterhoudt--Madden Funeral Home on Sat. at 11 a.m. Pastor Millie Hawk, his sister, will officiate. Private burial will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery, Bainbridge at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Sat. from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to service. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
