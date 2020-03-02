Services
Harold (Butch) Sickles

Harold (Butch) Sickles, 82, of Castle Creek, was taken suddenly from his family on February 29, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Ellowene Sickles. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Carole, daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Thomas Holmes, his three critters- granddaughters, Ashley Holmes, Nicole Holmes, Michelle Sickles, step-son, Jim Lindsley and wife, Shari; grandsons, Michael and Cooter Lindsley; daughter- in- law, Lisa Holtzmaster; very close cousin, Barbara Kaminsky and hundreds of loving friends, including Dr. Jack Prindle; extended family and faithful customers of Sickles Garage. He loved the river and pike fishing was his passion. He was kind and generous, healthy and active. He had the biggest heart for the people he cared for and if you were lucky enough to know him, you were a blessed individual. Butch (Papa) was a life force for his family and friends and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Carole Sickles 1250 Front Street, PMB 185 Binghamton, New York 13901. A private memorial service will be held for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119th Street, Whitney Point, NY 13862 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
