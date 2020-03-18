|
Harold Thomas, Jr.
Binghamton - Harold Thomas, Jr. ,78, went to rest eternally with the Lord on March 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Antonia Thomas. He is survived by his children; Theresa (Mike) Wade, Harold "Nick" (Norma Lewis) Thomas, III, grandchildren; Michael (Dallas) Bowen, Amber Wade, Joseph (Jacqueline) Wade, Adam Wade and Shauna Wade, 7 great-grandchildren he loved dearly, the mother of his children and longtime companion Jacklyn Thomas, and two brothers Robert and Thomas Thomas. Harold was always singing and talking to his best (dog) friend Roxie. He was as lifelong resident of Binghamton until moving to Dryden, MI in 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked for IBM for 35 years and retired from U-Haul in 2011. He grew up working on his family farm on Kabanek Road. His hobbies included bowling, woodworking and spending time with family and friends. He loved to showcase his collection of trinkets.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 pm Friday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. In compliance with health edicts, a Funeral Mass for family only will be celebrated at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church. A graveside service with military honors will occur at 10:45 am Saturday at Chenango Valley Cemetery (Public is welcome). In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Karmanos Cancer Institute (karnamons.org) in recognition of the care provided to Harold. Please sign his guestbook online at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020