Harold W. Smallacombe, Jr.
- - The family of Harold W. Smallacombe Jr. send their THANKS to ALL who sent cards, made phone calls, brought food and flowers, or made donations. A special thanks to the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home. Our heartfelt THANK YOU to all! Harold surely held a place of high admiration from all of the wonderful friends he collected over the years. All of the tennis "buddies/partners" at the Montrose Club; the Elk Lake teams, parents and staff; the Adult School classes; all of the friends at the Binghamton Tennis Center: and, lets not forget his faithful "retirees" at Lockheed Martin that kept him supplied with the jokes and cliches...."Can't wait 'til tomorrow!" We are planning a day of remembrance the afternoon of July 3, 2019 at the Montrose VFW, and invite all of our friends and family to join us there.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 12, 2019