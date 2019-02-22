|
|
Harold William Smallacombe, Jr.
- - On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, Harold William Smallacombe, Jr., passed away at home at the age of 75. Harold was born on the Fourth of July in 1943 in Great Bend, PA to Harold William Smallacombe, Sr. and Fanny (Raub) Smallacombe.
Harold served in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1966 as a communications specialist. He began his career at General Electric in 1966 and retired from Lockheed Martin in 1999. His passion for tennis became his signature. Harold coached the tennis teams at Elk Lake High School; started the junior tennis program at the Montrose Country Club; taught with the Montrose Adult Education school; and gave private lessons. He was also an active member of the Binghamton Tennis Center. He was always willing to offer equipment and instruction for anyone showing interest in the sport he loved so dearly. As the son of an Army marksman, Harold became a skilled rifleman and outdoorsman, a passion he shared with his wife and cultivated in his son and granddaughter.
Harold is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Carole (Booth) Smallacombe.
His children Mila (Smallacombe) Fairfax and William J. Fairfax; Jennifer (Smallacombe) Flanagan and Greg Flanagan; Joseph Smallacombe and Jennifer (Japel) Smallacombe, and his grandchildren, Ela and Jake Smallacombe. While he is predeceased by siblings Joyce (Smallacombe) Hall; Shelby (Smallacombe) Colwell; Lois (Smallacombe) Waterman; and Robert Smallacombe, he is survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members of the Smallacombe, Hall, Colwell, Waterman, and Booth families.
We will not be holding services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. Special thanks to Revolutionary Hospice and all of our family and friends who provided love and support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: True Friends Animal Welfare Center
16332 PA-706, Montrose, PA 18801. Arrangements entrusted to: Daniel K Regan Funeral Home, 232 South Main Street, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 22, 2019