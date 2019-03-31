Resources
HARPE DIEM

"I am here for a good time, not a long time"

March 11th our lives were changed forever. Since that time this community has stood beside us and carried us through each day. If you tried to save her, cared for her, prayed, thought about, sent a note, card, mass card, food, drink, supplies, flowers, donated to the Go Fund Me and or the Scholarship Fund, attend the calling hours, or came to or viewed the funeral, thank you!!! If you stopped by, made a tye dye or even just wore yellow, thank you!!! All of your countless acts of kindness are so much appreciated, and if we could thank you all individually we would. What you have done for us is unmeasurable, and for that we will be forever grateful. Please know that Harper is flying free in heaven now, and your prayers, love and support have carried her to eternal peace, and us to another tomorrow. With all of our love and thanks!!! Patty, Rylee, Griffin & Marty Stantz
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 31, 2019
