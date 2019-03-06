|
Harriet F. Chartier
- - November 17, 1933 - January 23, 2019
Harriet passed away peacefully at home in her sleep. She was predeceased by her parents, Adella (baker) and Earl Colburn, Husbands Paul Adams and Ernest Chartier, Son James, Daughter Dawn, and Granddaughter Kelly.
She is survived by her significant other Thomas Toliver, Stepsister Carolyn Kristoff, children, Regina and husband Richard, Ernest, Steven and wife Tina, Thomas and Wife Gretta, Lorrie and Terry. Grandchildren, Andy, and wife Pam, Tonya and husband Jeff, Marc and wife Christine, Great grandchildren, Madison, Nathan, Drew, Tinsley, Tegan, Nathan Michael. Son-In-Law Gerald and dear friend and neighbor Mary of weird N.J.
Harriet loved driving, but the ocean was her true love. No doubt she is sitting on a beach with her feet in the sand somewhere beautiful.
A memorial to honor her will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, consider not voting for Trump
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 6, 2019