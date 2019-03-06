Services
CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
607-563-3545
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Chartier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet F. Chartier


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harriet F. Chartier Obituary
Harriet F. Chartier

- - November 17, 1933 - January 23, 2019

Harriet passed away peacefully at home in her sleep. She was predeceased by her parents, Adella (baker) and Earl Colburn, Husbands Paul Adams and Ernest Chartier, Son James, Daughter Dawn, and Granddaughter Kelly.

She is survived by her significant other Thomas Toliver, Stepsister Carolyn Kristoff, children, Regina and husband Richard, Ernest, Steven and wife Tina, Thomas and Wife Gretta, Lorrie and Terry. Grandchildren, Andy, and wife Pam, Tonya and husband Jeff, Marc and wife Christine, Great grandchildren, Madison, Nathan, Drew, Tinsley, Tegan, Nathan Michael. Son-In-Law Gerald and dear friend and neighbor Mary of weird N.J.

Harriet loved driving, but the ocean was her true love. No doubt she is sitting on a beach with her feet in the sand somewhere beautiful.

A memorial to honor her will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, consider not voting for Trump
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now