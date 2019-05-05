|
|
Harriet Hand
Lisle - Harriet Hand, 84, of Lisle, New York passed away on December 10, 2018 at home. Born February 21, 1934 in Pavilion, NY, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Holden) Gleber. Harriet graduated from Keuka College and was a former business teacher. She was the President of Portable John Rentals, a business she owned with her late husband, Byron, since 1967. Harriet enjoyed flowers, birds, reading, and collecting antiques. Her favorite things were spending time with her friends, collecting items with lily of the valley on them, and shopping at Wegmans. Harriet was predeceased by her parents, husband Byron Hand, Jr., and a brother George Gleber. She is survived by her nieces Janet (Jack) Brandes, Sally Rowland, and a sister-in-law Norma (James) Hoag. There will be a graveside service at Mumford Rural Cemetery, 1100 Flint Hill Road, Mumford, New York on May 18, 2019 at 10 am. Arrangements are in the care of James Shara.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 5, 2019