Services
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
Harriet L. Cronk


1943 - 2020
Harriet L. Cronk Obituary
Harriet L. Cronk

New Milford, PA - Harriet L. Cronk, 76, entered into rest on January 31, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Wallace Stahl and Marilla Blodgett; and was also predeceased by her long time companion, Ralph Osterhout; a daughter, Debra Cronk; and a son, Jeffrey Brown. Harriet is survived by her sister, Sharon Warren; two nephews, Lee (Sherry) Warren Jr. and Jim Warren. Harriet was formerly employed with Southern Tier Plastics. She enjoyed caring for her home, lived a quiet life and was content. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Friends may call from 2-3 prior to the service. In honor of Harriet's life, please offer an act of kindness to another person.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
