Harriet L. Kuklo
Harriet L. Kuklo died on 2/18/20 at age 93. A Catholic Mass of Remembrance will be scheduled at a later date.
Harriet is survived by her beloved brother Stanley, son Edward, daughter Christine and son-in-law Evan. She had very special relationships with her grandson Edward, his brother Sid, and their mother Danielle. Harriet was pre-deceased by Edward, her husband of 45 years, and many friends and relatives.
Harriet was unfailingly kind, modest, observant and always generous with a compliment. She was a fine and enthusiastic cook, dedicated to keeping us all well fed. She was a hard worker at anything she put her mind to, and her mind remained strong and sharp throughout her life. Her sewing skills were legendary. Harriet had seemingly effortless good taste and an eye for fashion and design. She garnered many compliments on her appearance and usually confided to her admirers: "It's the make-up". She was a master of the sale racks at the Bon-Ton. Harriet made new friends wherever she went, and her relationships were very important to her. This was especially true of her friends from Nichols Notch, where she lived for 15 years.
Harriet and her family are grateful to and very fond of all the wonderful people at Broome Oncology and at the Lourdes Infusion Lab. Collectively they are responsible for making Harriet feel very cared for and comforted and for making the last ten years of her life possible.
For the last few years, she was dependent on donated blood. Please consider donating blood in her memory. Arrangements by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICE, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020