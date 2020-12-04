1/1
Harriet Matzen
Harriet Matzen

Endwell - Harriet Matzen, of Endwell, NY, age 71, passed away at Upstate Medical in Syracuse, NY on Dec 3rd, 2020. She is predeceased by her mother and father, Merwyn and Marion Graff. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Matzen; daughters Wendy (Jim) Perrin, and Tracy (Rick) Holgash; step-daughter Geraldine (Curt) Dawicki; grandchildren Justin and Sophia Holgash; and many loving family and friends.

Harriet was an avid quilter and knitter. Even after losing her vision in 1998, she spent her time knitting over 3,000 baby hats to donate to nearby hospitals. Her grandchildren, Justin and Sophie, were the lights of her life. She was the heart of her family, and will be greatly missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.

The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, Monday from 3-5 pm. Appropriate precautions are being taken for public health concerns, including masks, social distancing, and managing the number of visitors at one time.

Following visitation, friends and family may gather at Lake View Inn, Brackney, PA for a celebration of Harriet's life.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
