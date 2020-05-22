Harry E. Beeby
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry E. Beeby

Binghamton - Harry E. Beeby, 72, of Binghamton NY, passed away unexpectedly on May 19th, 2020.

He is predeceased by his parents Annie Oakley and Harry G. Beeby, sisters Ruth Robb and Joyce McNeill, niece Elizabeth Polhamus, father-in-law Douglas Hardy and brother-in-law Robert Clark.

Harry is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Georgette; his children Tamara Beeby of Arizona, Laura and Joe DiRosa of Binghamton; and his beloved grandchildren Eva & Max. He is also survived by his siblings Alma Birtch (Donald) and Richard Beeby; brother-in-law George McNeill; mother-in-law Marie Hardy; sisters-in-law Nora Clark, Sharleen Waters, and Gloria Cerniway (Leon). He is also survived by his step parents, Gene and Ruth Lampman, and many loved nieces and nephews.

He was a decorated veteran of the United States Army and a proud member of the Organization of Vietnam Veterans. He worked most of his career in engineering and manufacturing which include GAF, Wilson Instruments, Special Products Manufacturing, Endicott Machine and Tool and CMP before retiring in 2017.

Due to the current health crisis, private Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton. Rev. David C. Seaver will officiate.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 22 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved