Harry E. BeebyBinghamton - Harry E. Beeby, 72, of Binghamton NY, passed away unexpectedly on May 19th, 2020.He is predeceased by his parents Annie Oakley and Harry G. Beeby, sisters Ruth Robb and Joyce McNeill, niece Elizabeth Polhamus, father-in-law Douglas Hardy and brother-in-law Robert Clark.Harry is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Georgette; his children Tamara Beeby of Arizona, Laura and Joe DiRosa of Binghamton; and his beloved grandchildren Eva & Max. He is also survived by his siblings Alma Birtch (Donald) and Richard Beeby; brother-in-law George McNeill; mother-in-law Marie Hardy; sisters-in-law Nora Clark, Sharleen Waters, and Gloria Cerniway (Leon). He is also survived by his step parents, Gene and Ruth Lampman, and many loved nieces and nephews.He was a decorated veteran of the United States Army and a proud member of the Organization of Vietnam Veterans. He worked most of his career in engineering and manufacturing which include GAF, Wilson Instruments, Special Products Manufacturing, Endicott Machine and Tool and CMP before retiring in 2017.Due to the current health crisis, private Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton. Rev. David C. Seaver will officiate.